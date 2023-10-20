[SEA] Southeast Asia Region Test Schedule Announcement (Oct. 20th, 12:00 ICT)

Share · View all patches · Build 12489128 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 05:09:21 UTC by Wendy

_Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

The first week's test in the Southeast Asia region will begin from 12:00 pm (ICT) on October 20th for 72 hours. _

[color=lightblue][ SEA Region Week 1 Schedule ] [/color]

1st : 12:00 (ICT) on October 20th ~ 12:00 (ICT) on October 23th

(05:00 (UTC) on October 20th ~ 12:00 (ICT) on October 23th)

[color=lightblue][ Main Locations of Southeast Asia Region ] [/color]

<Southeast Asia>

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, India, and other Southeast Asian countries

<Oceania>

Australia, New Zealand

Game download is possible in locations other than the East Asia region, but access is not possible.

Please check the region table notice for detailed region classification.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1277530/announcements/detail/3680059005335830829

[color=lightblue][ Content Guidance ] [/color]

PVP mode (Kill 'Em All, Team Deathmatch) : From 13:00 to 01:00 (ICT) each day

PVE Mode (Challenge, Training Mode) : No restrictions during the test period.

*Please note that PVP time is limited to ensure better match play.

For those who have not yet applied for the playtest, please refer to the 'How to Join the Test' below.

[color=lightblue][ How to Join the Test] [/color]

Visit to the BLACK STIGMA’s Steam store via the link below,

click on the Playtest 'Request Access' button.

Then your application will be completed automatically

and you will be able to download the game and access your proper region.

(Now, all regions excepting Southeast Asia is not available.)

[color=lightblue][ SEA Region Test Period Event Announcement ] [/color]

During the test period, challenge the top 20 in the 'Kill 'Em All (PVP)' and 'Challenge (PVE)' modes, and stand a chance to win up to a $50 Steam gift card.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2067830/view/3725098712582264049 Please participate in the test period survey. We will be giving away $10 Steam gift cards through a lucky draw.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2067830/view/3725098712582096969 During the testing period, play with the developers and earn Steam gift cards.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2067830/view/3725098712582320848

_BLACK STIGMA staff on the official dicord are here to address any questions or concerns you may have about the test, and all BLACK STIGMA team members are committed to ensuring a stable service.

Thank you.

BLACK STIGMA team _