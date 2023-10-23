Spooky Patch Note 0.3.1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Patch Note 0.3.1
UI
- Things are a bit more s p o o k y.
Enemies and other NPCs
Battree
- Sporting some glow in the dark fangs.
Yellow Jacket
Rocktapus
- Continuing to stick it to the man.
Weapons, Items, and Upgrades
Plu
- Plu currency replaced with candy.
Health Kit
- Health kits now allow Beary to stay in gourd shape!
Glue Gun
- Bullet Spread slightly increased.
- Bullet Spread is now uniformly spread out instead of being randomly spread out.
- Reduced bullets shot from 6 to 5.
Cannonloupe
- Increased damage from 18 to 38.
- Reduced ammo capacity from 15 to 5.
- Reduced time it takes to fire first bullet from 1 second to .7 seconds.
- Reduced time it takes to fire subsequent bullets as long as the trigger is held from 1 second to .45 seconds.
- Slightly increased the accuracy.
Toaster
- Increased damage from 15 to 30.
Chekhovs Gun
- Increased damage from 30 to 50.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update