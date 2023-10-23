 Skip to content

Rightfully, Beary Arms update for 23 October 2023

Spooky Patch Note 0.3.1

Spooky Patch Note 0.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Note 0.3.1

UI

  • Things are a bit more s p o o k y.

Enemies and other NPCs

Battree
  • Sporting some glow in the dark fangs.
Yellow Jacket
  • Orange lights for vibes.
Rocktapus
  • Continuing to stick it to the man.

Weapons, Items, and Upgrades

Plu
  • Plu currency replaced with candy.
Health Kit
  • Health kits now allow Beary to stay in gourd shape!
Glue Gun
  • Bullet Spread slightly increased.
  • Bullet Spread is now uniformly spread out instead of being randomly spread out.
  • Reduced bullets shot from 6 to 5.
Cannonloupe
  • Increased damage from 18 to 38.
  • Reduced ammo capacity from 15 to 5.
  • Reduced time it takes to fire first bullet from 1 second to .7 seconds.
  • Reduced time it takes to fire subsequent bullets as long as the trigger is held from 1 second to .45 seconds.
  • Slightly increased the accuracy.
Toaster
  • Increased damage from 15 to 30.
Chekhovs Gun
  • Increased damage from 30 to 50.

Changed files in this update

