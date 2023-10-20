- Added a check to the item generator cache to regenerate items in the event that no valid items are present in the cache
- Added safeguards to boss death in the event that items cannot be generated. The above fix should prevent this from happening, but this safeguard will log an error for me to investigate in the event that it doesn't
- Added the same safeguards to the shop in the Nexus
- Fixed the stat display for abilities to properly display Critical Damage Multiplier caused by Critical Hit Chance > 100%
- Fixed some caching issues with the ability stat display triggered by resetting skills
- Fixed a tooltip where Blade Toss was using its legacy name "Blade Boomerang"
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 20 October 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
