Update 20/10/2023

We are thrilled to introduce the first update to our game, which brings some improvements aimed at enhancing your gaming experience.

In this update, we've incorporated several key features to elevate gameplay:

Glowsticks: We've added a new and dynamic feature – glowsticks that players can utilize! These luminous tools will aid you in navigating through the game. Whether you're marking important locations, lighting up dark corners, or simply adding an atmospheric touch, the glowsticks are now at your disposal for a better experience.

Adjustable Brightness Slider: We've listened to your feedback regarding low visibility on certain monitors and are delighted to present a new adjustable brightness slider. This enables you to customize the game's brightness according to your preferences and needs. It won't let you see any further though, so if you want better visibility go get some new batteries for your flashlight!

Slight Map Enhancements: We've made subtle yet effective changes to the map to improve clarity and make player location and references easier to follow.

In summary, this update is all about providing a more user-friendly and accessible gaming experience.

We appreciate your support and feedback, which helps us continually improve. We hope you enjoy this update!

Stay tuned for future content!