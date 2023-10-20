[EVENT][SEA] PVP & PVE Ranking Event Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

An event to make the Global Testing Tour even more fun!

During the Global Testing Tour, play 'Kill Them All' and 'Challenge',

Aim for ranking Top 20!

Depending on the ranking you achieve,

we'll give you a Steam Wallet gift card worth up to $50! _

[ ‘BLACK STIGMA – Aim for the TOP 20’ event information ]

[ How to participate in the event ]

Please participate in the Global Testing Tour. Access the BLACK STIGMA game and enjoy the following two modes.

A. ‘Kill Em All’

B. 'Challenge’

Achieve a ranking of at least 20th place in any of each mode. You can check the intermediate ranking in the following way.

A. Access the game

B. Select RECORD menu

> Left tab: Kill Em All Rankings

> Right tab: Challenge Rankings

[ Event Goods ]

For users ranked top 1 to 20 in Kill Them All or Challenge in each region.

We provide Steam Wallet gift cards.

(The ranking criteria is calculated at the end of service in each region.)

[color=yellow]Regardless of region,

rewards for the top 20 ‘Kill 'Em All’ ranking and ‘Challenge’ ranking are

One Steam account can only receive reward of ‘Kill Em All’ and 'Challenge'

up to 1 time each.[/color]

[ Notice ]

We will notify you of the confirmation of eligibility within 2 days after the end of the region.

If your Steam profile name changes later, it may be incorrectly sent to other users.

Please do not change your Steam profile name until you receive the product. Rewards for the Top 20 rankings can only be received up to once each for ‘Kill Em All’ and ‘Challenge’.

If an account enters the top 20 rankings for the same topic in another region even though it has already received ranking rewards, the account will be recalculated with the excluded ranking. If you achieved the ranking through illegal methods such as illegal programs or bug abuse,

You may be disqualified from ranking.

_Enjoy the game during the testing period,

We hope you achieve a high ranking and win prizes.

Thank you.

BLACK STIGMA Team _