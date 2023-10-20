Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #2

Hello truckers!

Another day, another patch! We've been listening to your feedback and working on critical bugs and issues, and we've got another update that will make your Alaskan Road Truckers experience smoother and better.

Here's everything in the patch!

Patch Notes

Tweaks and fixes in the steering wheel and controller system

Improved steering at higher speed

Base upgrading should no longer place camera out of bounds

In HQ, stove is no longer disappearing

Fix for loan screen and workshop screen at HQ

Improved player exiting city workshops

Navigation System potential crash prevented

Small fix for suspension repair (fix for city workshop suspension repair will come soon)

Speed limits have additional bigger radius check and limit set, which should make AI cars adjust their speed smoother

Speed limit changes on many roads to allow smoother AI driving

Tok colliders now prevent the player from accidentally leaving the map area

Fixed the area of Invincible Bricks LL in Valdez, now player shouldn't be launched into air

Fix for cargo spawns in Pipeverse, Inc.

Trapper Creek traffic fixes

Wasilla small traffic fix

Fixes for traffic on the crossroad near Igloo Hotel

Fixes for the placement of Cargo Dock End area in Tok's Construction Site

AI cars now shouldn't change lane near crossroads

AI car speed improvements on the road from Gakona to Tok

Save system will now not save when player is out of bounds

Bad Mother Truckers truck horns position fix

Removed a rare debug information appearing

Changed trailers for jet fuel and gasoline wares

Visual fixes of store and gas station signs

Improved fuel consumption rate for all the trucks

Adjusted brittleness of headlights in all of the trucks

Note: The issue encountered when upgrading the HQ using the PC should be resolved with this patch. However, players may still encounter this issue on older saves. If you do encounter this issue - please start a new save.

In addition, steering wheels should now have improved support. Please do ensure you have the latest drivers for your steering wheel, and check our steering wheel setup guide here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3053649952

If you still experience season changes upon loading a save, try starting a new save and let us know if this issue persists.

Finally - if you encounter a black screen when using the PC in your HQ, exit the PC and try again - we will be working on a fix for this soon.

We'll have more updates and patches incoming - work on patch #3 is underway, more news soon.

That's it for patch notes this time - don't forget - there's 10% off during the launch week, so if you want to grab it - go go go!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/849100/Alaskan_Road_Truckers/

If you've played Alaskan Road Truckers, please leave us a review - they all help raise our visibility on Steam. We want to know what you think!

We'll see you on the road, truckers!

