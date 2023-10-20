Patch v.1.1.214

Share · View all patches · Build 12488680 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Lampbearers,

As usual, we continue our quest to squash bugs in order to improve stability and performance.

Additionally, Fighting Cowboy hosted a Q&A session in which the community was able to inquire about various topics related to Lords of the Fallen. Feel free to check it out here.

And last but not least, we've seen the community is really engaging with ours Faction Shrines!

Shrine of Adyr is now fully unlocked !

is now ! Shrine of the Putrid Mother - tier 2 has been unlocked

- tier 2 has been unlocked Shrine of Orius - still on the base tier 1

Stability

Fixed a crash that could happen when interacting with the vestige, under very specific conditions.

To all AMD GPU users, make sure to update to latest drivers, as AMD has pushed specific driver fixes for Lords of the Fallen.

To all nvidia GPU players, we highly recommend to update to latest, too.

Optimization

The navmesh has been optimized further to avoid potential hiccups and micro-stutters.

Revised some global textures to reduce memory usage without any apparent loss in visual quality.

Collisions within a secret arena at Bramis Castle (with a group of enemy drones) have been optimized and adjusted.

We have heavily optimized the game thread for calculating navmesh, adhering to a maximum processing time budget.

Umbral eggs have been optimized to check for player position only after they've been opened.

Collision optimizations in the Lower Calrath storehouse surroundings.

Several additional collision optimizations have been implemented to free up memory and improve the game's performance.

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in which the client could lose the ability to move under certain conditions.

Ensured that health, mana and sanguinarixes are refrehsed whenever you join coop or pvp, and when getting back to your world. Invaders, tho, will have half of their sanguinarixes when they spawn, to avoid endless battles.

Balancing

The Parry Guard protection has been increased to 80%, as announced in today's stream with Fightin' Cowboy. It also avoids receiving any elemental damage or ailment.

AI

Ruiners now have a higher chance to trigger their fearful charge.

Ruiners now aim their shield fire attack at players more accurately. Beware!

Parasites now follow their hosts more quickly to prevent them from straying too far when the player pulls the host far away. If they are blocked, they will teleport to the host to aid players who are siphoning them by staying close.

We found an issue where Pilgrim's Perch pilgrims could sometimes shoot through certain structures. This issue has now been fixed.

Boss

We observed an instance where Reinhold's stab attack was propelling the player in a random direction. This issue has now been fixed.

Menacious Visage will now react correctly with the camera if the player is positioned between the boss and the camera.

Level Design

A puzzle involving umbral platforms at the Empyrean could be exploited by using soulflay on one of the platforms from a specific angle.

A streaming volume has been adjusted in Pilgrim's Perch to ensure that some assets don't appear too late for the player.

Adjusted the region scalars of the enemies behind the frozen door to better match the player's level.

Revised the obstacles in one of the shortcuts to no longer force the player to go through the Umbral fully; now it can be crossed by simply raising the lamp.

Slightly adjusted the backstab tutorial to prevent the enemy from sometimes going through the fence.

Collisions

The collisions of two umbral walls in Lower Calrath have been reviewed and updated.

Various ramps and staircases that didn't offer smooth navigation have been improved.

Two ground tiles that were causing issues with Delyth's attacks, preventing her from reaching the player, have been fixed.

Collision issues in the Deep Forest have been addressed to prevent enemies from getting stuck in certain situations.

Collision issues in the Deep Forest have been fixed to improve player navigation and prevent invisible blockers.

Collisions in Upper Calrath have been adjusted to provide smoother player navigation and eliminate small steps.

Collisions in Lower Calrath's Alehouse have been improved to better support jumping gameplay and prevent players from falling off on the other side.

Multiple collision fixes in Lower Calrath have been implemented to ensure the AI's navigation mesh functions correctly.

A rock that previously lacked collisions now has proper ones.

Visuals

Several armor sets, including the Marksman Armour, Sin-Piercer belt, and Condemned chest, have been adjusted to address minor clipping issues that occurred when using extreme character sizes (strong or thin).

A few fire decals in Lower Calrath have undergone further optimization and visual enhancement.

Fixed an issue where a bush was clipping through a wall in the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers.

Camera vibrations on some elevators have been adjusted to reduce exaggerated camera shakes.

Fixed a soulflayable spirit that was hard to hit due to the art surrounding it.

UI

Fixed a display issue for stackable items sold in vendors, where it could show a higher number than the actual available purchaseable amount after going through an anchor once.

Improved navigation on Faction Shrines with a gamepad, so you don't have to go all the way down to move from tier to tier.

Increased the password limit for multiplayer to 8 characters.

Removed a prompt warning of the presence of an umbral path from a boss arena, and it now only appears after the fight is over.

Interact prompts sometimes were not displaying the correct keybinding, depending on the chosen key.

Steam Deck

Fixing the red eye issue on the Steam Deck is proving to be more challenging than we initially expected, and VALVE themselves are lending a hand. In the meantime, we've ensured the Scarlet Shadow doesn't spawn, until he's been fixed. So anybody blocked by this, should be able to proceed normally - the Scarlet Shadow will be back soon.

In Light we Walk.

Virtual photographies in this post are courtesy of Bran - created with the in-game 3D Photo Mode









