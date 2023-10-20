 Skip to content

Diablo® IV update for 20 October 2023

Watch Wanderers Crush the Vampiric Invasion During Season of Blood’s Launch

Share · View all patches · Build 12488634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A fanged scourge seeks to prey upon Sanctuary’s denizens during Diablo IV's Season of Blood. From October 17–24, join a rotating, global cast of fearless content creators as they snuff out the source of the vampiric invasion and drive their sword into its insidious originator. We will be featuring frequent livestreams from content creators, so regardless of where you are, you can join in on the slaughter. For more information on Season of Blood, visit this article.

