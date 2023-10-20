Tits and Shadows: Day of the Dead 25%Discount

Tits and Shadows: Day of the Dead

Welcome back, dear players! In this update, we have moved up all the Day of the Dead celebrations.

What's New:

We've added one final skin to exchange with Doctor Fear: Catrina Becky.

As part of the update process, we've introduced two new non-playable characters (NPCs).

Additionally, we've expanded dialogues in the game, both in "Babes and Dragons" and with Mayor Don Kiwi.

We've performed a massive game balance, allowing you as a player to engage in speedruns in Hero mode.

Three more achievements related to the game's difficulty have been added.

We strongly recommend that you start the game at least once before the Day of the Dead event ends to maintain access to the event skins: Demon Gabriel and Lord of Pain Hero. Enjoy your gaming experience!