Update 7.3.2 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule

Update releases: 11AM ET

Content

Killer - The Skull Merchant

Reworked Low Power Mode Add-on: Now decreases Drone Rotation speed by 100%, effectively stopping rotation. No longer decreases Power cooldown by 25%.



Environment/Maps

The maximum number of pallets spawned in the Shattered Square Map has been increased to 18 to prevent large areas of the map from spawning with no pallets. The quality of the loops were also updated to reduce their safety. We hope this adds better gameplay for both roles.

Note: The map is not guaranteed to generate with this many pallets and will instead prematurely stop spawning pallets if the minimum pallet requirement has been reached and there are no more valid positions far enough from other pallets.

Bug Fixes

Audio

Memory fragment shards that have been collected or have despawned no longer produce SFX.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused The Huntress reload animation to cause motion sickness when paired with the Iron Maiden perk.

Fixed an issue that caused The Xenomorph pick-up animation from a Locker to jitter in a specific Locker inside the Main Building.

Fixed an issue that caused the heads of all female Survivors to clip through the Hook during the struggle phase.

Fixed an issue that caused The Legion's upper body to be contorted while the camera snaps back into position after performing Memento Mori.

Fixed an issue that allowed The Cannibal's camera to clip through Lockers when performing a basic attack on them.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to experience clipping with the artist when picking up and putting down survivors.

The Demogorgon’s Portals’ auras now properly appear after having performed a Mori.

Environment/Maps

Fixed a potentially broken Killer spawn point on Nostromo Wreckage.

Fixed a killer blocking collision on MacMillan Estate Realm.

Fixed an issue on Suffocation Pit where the Nightmare could not place his Dream Snares.

Fixed a killer blocking collision issue on the Temple of Purgation.

Fixed an issue where branches of trees could clip through the main building in Eyrie of Crows.

Fixed an issue where the Tonic Fumes of the clown could go through ceiling in buildings of the MacMillan Estate Realm.

Fixed an issue on Raccoon City Police Station where The Nemesis' tentacles could go through walls.

Fixed an issue in Coldwind Farm where items could be hidden in the ground near the corn rows.

Fixed an issue on Disturbed Ward where survivors could heal each other through walls.

Updated the layout of the combine harvester where small killers could not interact with survivors that are standing on one side.

Fixed an issue where players could land on top of pews in the Father Campbell's Chapel.

Fixed an issue in Eyrie of Crows where survivors healing each other can end up stuck in roots.

Event - Haunted By Daylight

Lighting now properly resets when entering the Void during The Dredge’s Nightfall or while in The Nightmare’s Dreamworld.

Killer - The Skull Merchant

Claw traps are propertly destroyed when a survivor disconnects without being replaced by a bot in a Custom Game.

The Map now properly tracks the Skull Merchant’s’ drones when equipped with Red Twine Add-On.

Misc