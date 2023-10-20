The Front 1.0.7 patch notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our development team is sparing no effort to improve the game based on your feedback and your suggestions. To that end, we will be taking servers down for maintenance on 10/20 from 07:00-08:00 UTC. The servers will go live again when maintenance is complete. Thank you for your support.

To improve The Front’s gaming experience, we have made the following updates:

Added:

Key Binding function Solo/host server and dedicated server will have a 4 hour auto-save backup function

Optimizations:

Optimized "Hummingbird" AA Gun and "Fishing Net" AA Gun ‘s visual effects Optimized the sound effect of the mining machine located in the desert Removed the ‘enable anti cheat’ option in the solo/host server creation, and it will remain open in default

Fixes: