The Front 1.0.7 patch notes

Our development team is sparing no effort to improve the game based on your feedback and your suggestions. To that end, we will be taking servers down for maintenance on 10/20 from 07:00-08:00 UTC. The servers will go live again when maintenance is complete. Thank you for your support.
To improve The Front’s gaming experience, we have made the following updates:
Added:
- Key Binding function
- Solo/host server and dedicated server will have a 4 hour auto-save backup function
Optimizations:
- Optimized "Hummingbird" AA Gun and "Fishing Net" AA Gun ‘s visual effects
- Optimized the sound effect of the mining machine located in the desert
- Removed the ‘enable anti cheat’ option in the solo/host server creation, and it will remain open in default
Fixes:
- Fixed empty server list problem caused by account buffering
- Fixed wrong tips when placing some constructions with no variations
- Fixed water pipes and cables will decay within beacon’s protection range
- Fixed wrong electricity load for the batteries
- Fixed followers might disappear in the solo/host game
- Fixed some wrong translations
- Fixed sometimes you can not move around in the tank turret
- Fixed some inventory drops from the constructions will show empty after it stacks over a certain amount
- Fixed after death, character’s inventory bag might combined with other enemy's loot bag
Changed depots in versiontest branch