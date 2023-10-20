Hotfix V1.0.1.3

We're pushing a small update today based on player feedback.

I'm sure you'll all pleased to know the baby has been evicted from the game and will not be returning!

We've also re-worked a bunch of systems to make gameplay smoother and lastly, some bigger news.

Based on player feedback, once map 2 has been published we will be completely re-working map 1 with a brand new map and brand new systems. We feel that map 1 has indeed let us down as developers and our players due to its poor quality and unfinished state therefore we will be completely creating a new map for map 1, release time is currently unknown but it should be before Christmas 2023.

Added

Added "Out Of Lives" UI

Added Halloween themed lobby

Added Halloween themed Main Menu

Fixed

Fixed a bug where the main jump-scare audio plays twice

Changes

Changed the size of the AI kill box

Changed the size of the players in the lobby

Removed Homunculus from the game

Map 2 - "Ravenswood Hospital"

3 new monsters

Re-worked door system

Re-worked character system

Re-worked flashlight

Brand new environments and atmosphere

Lore

Updated Tutorial

Med-kit system

Team mates can revive each other

Completely re-worked Map 1.

Sneak Peek!