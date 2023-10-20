Hotfix V1.0.1.3

We're pushing a small update today based on player feedback.
I'm sure you'll all pleased to know the baby has been evicted from the game and will not be returning!
We've also re-worked a bunch of systems to make gameplay smoother and lastly, some bigger news.
Based on player feedback, once map 2 has been published we will be completely re-working map 1 with a brand new map and brand new systems. We feel that map 1 has indeed let us down as developers and our players due to its poor quality and unfinished state therefore we will be completely creating a new map for map 1, release time is currently unknown but it should be before Christmas 2023.
Added
- Added "Out Of Lives" UI
- Added Halloween themed lobby
- Added Halloween themed Main Menu
Fixed
- Fixed a bug where the main jump-scare audio plays twice
Changes
- Changed the size of the AI kill box
- Changed the size of the players in the lobby
- Removed Homunculus from the game
Coming Soon - Dates to be confirmed
- Map 2 - "Ravenswood Hospital"
- 3 new monsters
- Re-worked door system
- Re-worked character system
- Re-worked flashlight
- Brand new environments and atmosphere
- Lore
- Updated Tutorial
- Med-kit system
- Team mates can revive each other
- Completely re-worked Map 1.
Changed depots in private_test_branch branch