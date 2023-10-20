 Skip to content

Arcanum update for 20 October 2023

Hotfix V1.0.1.3

Hotfix V1.0.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're pushing a small update today based on player feedback.

I'm sure you'll all pleased to know the baby has been evicted from the game and will not be returning!
We've also re-worked a bunch of systems to make gameplay smoother and lastly, some bigger news.
Based on player feedback, once map 2 has been published we will be completely re-working map 1 with a brand new map and brand new systems. We feel that map 1 has indeed let us down as developers and our players due to its poor quality and unfinished state therefore we will be completely creating a new map for map 1, release time is currently unknown but it should be before Christmas 2023.

Added

  • Added "Out Of Lives" UI
  • Added Halloween themed lobby
  • Added Halloween themed Main Menu

Fixed

  • Fixed a bug where the main jump-scare audio plays twice

Changes

  • Changed the size of the AI kill box
  • Changed the size of the players in the lobby
  • Removed Homunculus from the game

Coming Soon - Dates to be confirmed

  • Map 2 - "Ravenswood Hospital"
  • 3 new monsters
  • Re-worked door system
  • Re-worked character system
  • Re-worked flashlight
  • Brand new environments and atmosphere
  • Lore
  • Updated Tutorial
  • Med-kit system
  • Team mates can revive each other
  • Completely re-worked Map 1.

Sneak Peek!

