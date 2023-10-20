0.1.2 is here! Halloween Part 2! New customization options!

New Attire - HATS for CATs and of course for players as well.
New Attire – Backpack and demon wings for cats (demon wings for players).
The Ice Cream Truck’s driver is in town. Will you stop by to say hi?
New areas to explore when searching for hats to unlock!
The Amusement Park has a ridable air balloon!
The hiding spot doll has been acting strange lately…
Embodiments now spawn an informational nameplate in Training Mode that players can see from a distance that will indicate to them which kind of Embodiment (Event, Interaction, Anomaly) it is and how to activate it. This is intended to help improve the awareness of Embodiments and what players should look out for.
Embodiment Marks can now be interacted with directly during Training Mode by pressing “E” to read more information about the Mark and how they work.
Activating an embodiment will now inform all players for all difficulties of exactly which type of Mark was activated (Symmetry, Pyramid, etc.)
UPDATES
Corruption Level now pauses while a Spirit Charm or Summon Circle is active for Training and Easy Mode. However, when the spirit charm/summon circle ends, the amount of corruption that “would have passed” throughout the paused period will be added to the activity. This will make it easier for new/learning players to focus on the spirit charm/summon circle without worrying about overlapping the Awakening.
The Entity Selection Dropdown has been moved onto the first deduction page with “View Entities and Abilities” as it was counter intuitive to players trying to find and select an entity type.
Sight radius of Scarecrows has been reduced by 15%.
Player icons and stickers now have a hover tooltip to inform players how to apply them.
FIXED
Fixed an issue where the Nanite and Motion Blur was saved but not reflected in the settings drop down.
Fixed an issue with Library and Museum that allowed players to walk in without starting the dungeon.
Fixed an issue with the Despair embodiment not working during hunts.
Fixed an issue with Audio Settings not applying.
Fixed an issue with Audio Master Volume not adjusting individual sliders properly.
Thank you everyone for your continued support. I hope you enjoy this lovely Halloween Event!
