10/20 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 11:00 am on 10/20 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Bianque, Qin Qiang, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Xiaopi, Yuji, Bai Qiulian, Spoon Demon

New Activity

● "Water Cage Mystery Voice" limited time redemption activity

Lost in the deep sea, lost in the dust

Activity time: October 20th, 2023- November 3rd, 2023

Activity Rules:

By collecting the corresponding clothing of the characters, you can unlock the corresponding hair and wear a complete set to activate exclusive standby animations New currency - Secret Silver can be extracted, with a high probability of obtaining 16, 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1 Secret Silver. In the Water Cage Mystery Activity, a total of 500 draws can be used to exchange for any piece of clothing from the Wei Qingyu Water Cage Mystery · Tidal Wave series, Li Xiaotu Water Cage Mystery · Mibei series, and Shang Xiang Water Cage Mystery · Coral series

Limited time cumulative recharge hairstyles are fully updated!

She traversed the ethereal realm, peering into the aurora and the night

Activity time: October 20, 2023- November 22, 2023

Accumulate a recharge of 5000 RMB during the activity time to unlock the Blue Heron Realm Spirit hairstyle! Unlocking Blue Heron - Realm Spirit can consume corresponding currency to exchange for other hair colors!

Special restrictions! Lucky Treasure Box Limited Rotation!

Good luck, I wish you good luck

Activity time: October 20th, 2023- November 3rd, 2023

[New fitting room added]

New addition to the mall: Summer Rain Mirror Dream Flower Language Series

The Water Cage Mystery Theme Treasure Box has added: Li Xiaotu - Water Cage Mystery - Mibei Series, Wei Qingyu - Water Cage Mystery - Tidal Series, Shang Xiang - Water Cage Mystery - Coral Series

Return of Treasure Boxes: Spiritual Technology Series Treasure Boxes, Xiangshijin Series Treasure Boxes

Broken Jade Mall New: Black Wuchang Jingwu Dragon Series, Wu Qizhi Jingwu Hall Liefeng Series

Balance adjustment

Now simulate the resentful spirit, and you can see the spirit probe standing still Now simulating the Grievant Spirit Zombie, you can see the spirit scouts squatting and not moving. Squatting around the small zombie will no longer consume physical energy Slightly increased the movement speed of the simulated resentment spider Slightly increased the attack power of the simulated resentment spider Now the simulation of the resentful spirit spider cannot stack spider webs on the bound spirit scouts

Problem Repair