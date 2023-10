Morning all,

We've just rolled out our latest patch to Steam, this is removing a few things that shouldn't be appearing (yet) which snuck in, alongside some bug fixing:

**

Release Notes



Build number: 9.0.136354 **

Removal of Unlocked Character Limit.

Removal of unknown qualifications appearing.

Fix for staff idling in the Cafeteria.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Let us know if you bump into any issues, thanks everyone :D