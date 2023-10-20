 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 20 October 2023

Warlordocracy Early v9.5

From now on if you save a game with the editor mode on, you're marked a cheater and that save file can't unlock achievements. Also, included a new touch screen option that removes the need for the right mouse button (I might just make that the default setting). Gonna make a virtual keyboard soon so it will be perfect on Steam Deck.

Complete list of changes:

-Added welcome notices for demo and editor modes.
-Saving in world editor now flags file as cheater, and achievements can no longer be unlocked.
-New Touchscreen option removes R-Clicking, included Item Glint option in menu and journal.
-Map music now plays immediately after changing maps instead of after script ends.
-Added skills and damage types to encyclopedia.
-New ambient sound for noble houses: clock.
-Added more shallows to Chapter 1.

