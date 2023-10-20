V1.6 Hotfix

Hello Gerascopians, here is a quick update to fix a lot of problems/bugs, Along with just adjusting general QoL!

I hope you've enjoyed the game thus far. Theres will 1 more update I wanna do but I'll have to see if I have the time for it, but until then, a lot of the files are in the games code in case you want to dive in and find them

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed bug where you could enter the fishing minigame before getting the tools for it

-Adjusted Many death animations to either fix or remove the zoom in, due to very intense bugs that could happen from them

-Finishing Secret areas, then dying, will now correctly send you to the right checkpoint

Area 3:

-Removed Bump in the terrain at the start of area 3

-Fixed bug that could occur when shooting the Area 3 Monster while it was sitting on a ledge

Area 4:

-The "The Path Is Open" text will now only appear once

Area 9:

-Fixed bug when entering the area, you will no longer spawn into the wall

-Fixed Issue with the HUD being behind the blocks

3rd Area Secret Boss Changes:

-Reduced Health by 1

-Will now force a charge after a few attempts at not charging

-Cooldown between actions when its health is very low will now cap.

-Added a check in case the boss was already killed and you made it back to it. It will now despawn

Credits:

-SPACE now works alongside the action button to progress the credits