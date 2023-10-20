V1.6 Hotfix

Hello Gerascopians, here is a quick update to fix a lot of problems/bugs, Along with just adjusting general QoL!
I hope you've enjoyed the game thus far. Theres will 1 more update I wanna do but I'll have to see if I have the time for it, but until then, a lot of the files are in the games code in case you want to dive in and find them
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed bug where you could enter the fishing minigame before getting the tools for it
-Adjusted Many death animations to either fix or remove the zoom in, due to very intense bugs that could happen from them
-Finishing Secret areas, then dying, will now correctly send you to the right checkpoint
Area 3:
-Removed Bump in the terrain at the start of area 3
-Fixed bug that could occur when shooting the Area 3 Monster while it was sitting on a ledge
Area 4:
-The "The Path Is Open" text will now only appear once
Area 9:
-Fixed bug when entering the area, you will no longer spawn into the wall
-Fixed Issue with the HUD being behind the blocks
3rd Area Secret Boss Changes:
-Reduced Health by 1
-Will now force a charge after a few attempts at not charging
-Cooldown between actions when its health is very low will now cap.
-Added a check in case the boss was already killed and you made it back to it. It will now despawn
Credits:
-SPACE now works alongside the action button to progress the credits
Changed files in this update