Beta Mode Update [10/19/2023]

Hey everyone,
This update is focused on addressing some issues discovered in Marie's initial Alpha release, and also brings Marie's Alpha to Linux and Steam Deck platforms. Thanks for your patience!
Other
- Adjusted vsync settings to fix an issue where some players were experiencing performance and screen tearing issues in the Beta mode.
- Attempted a fix for an issue preventing Beta mode from launching on Windows 7/8.1.
Marie
- Reduced blockstun on jLK, jLP, jMK, and jMP.
- Added missing chip damage on Marie Go 'Round (QCB + P) [M] and [H], and Carpel Pummel (QCF + PP).
- Carpel Pummel's giant fist no longer clashes with projectiles, losing its active hitbox.
- Fixed a bug where the armor frames were not displayed correctly for Marie Go 'Round (QCB + HP) in the frame data bar when Attack Data was set to "Advanced" in training mode.
- Fixed a bug where Marie would get stuck in her summoning animation as an assist if Hilgard was attacked and defeated before he could finish certain animations.
- Fixed a bug where Marie could get stuck in her commanding pose if the hand from Repetitive Skeleton Impact's (QCF + KK) grabbed opponents with 1 life.
- Fixed a bug where Marie was not considered to be in a counter hit state after throwing the orb from Weight of our Will (QCB + PP).
- Fixed a bug where the second hit of jHP and sHP could trigger a burst in the middle of a chain if the first hit caused the Drama bar (Undizzy) to fill up to 240 or above.
- Fixed cMP, sHK, and jMK having lower than intended metergain.
- Fixed jHP granting slightly more meter than sHP.
- Reduced jLP metergain.
- Reduced Hilgard's Haymaker (QCF + K) metergain.
- Added metergain to Hilgard's Howl (QCB + K), since it was zero before.
- When an opponent blocks Hilgard's attacks (QCF or QCB + K), they gain bonus meter.
- Fixed Marie Go 'Round (QCB + P) [M] strength granting far more meter than the [H] strength.
- Suction Obstruction (QCF + LP + LK), Ground Throw, and Air Throw now correctly grant meter.
- Fixed a bug where Marie can could cancel the start up of JHP into JHK before JHP hit, if bones from a previous JHP were still visible and hitting an opponent.
Thank you to everyone who has been reporting bugs so we can get them fixed in a timely manner. We hope you're all enjoying Marie so far!
(Build version 3.6.1)
Changed files in this update