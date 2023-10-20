 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wyvia update for 20 October 2023

v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12487824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • fixed intensify
  • fixed music not playing in prologue
  • fixed music not playing in ending credits
  • removed NEW SPRITE in the Achievements Menu, this was a leftover mechanic I changed a while back, instead you unlock new sprites by leveling up a class or from beating the game, or naming your character something specific (more on that below)
  • removed the "dont sleep" button at the inn as it didnt serve any purpose.
  • fixed the King causing a crash when you try to talk to him while he's hiding in a pot.
  • Knight's Skill Giant now deactivates when you enter a new area/town or when transforming.
  • fixed map screen breaking and not showing any maps when you explore too many areas
  • fixed some cornfield sprites not displaying correctly
  • fixed wyvern scales not showing up in Secret Tunnel, there are now 5 again in there.
  • plugged up a hold in the wall in Cold Cave that lets you walk out of bounds and leave the map
  • switched the EXP LEFT colors around so they match their respective EXP Bar colors
  • plugged up the hole in Guild Lady's floor in New Castleton
  • fixed Spicy Lychee not working after eating it
  • fixed pushblock puzzles in Secret Stash Cave
  • fixed reset buttons in Secret Stash Cave
  • fixed Joker skills having incorrect names
  • fixed Joker's Party skill
  • fixed Joker's Counterfeit skill not equippable in Active Skills menu
  • fixed Yeetus' Hands not displaying their Health Bars correctly
  • fixed the water in Seasonal Cave
  • fixed the lava in High Temple

FEATURES

  • added cloud saving
  • implemented a save backup feature, now your save files will be backed up automatically
  • game window can now be resized freely in windowed mode.
  • World Map now has its own Monster Counter
  • You can now input a specific name in the Name Input screen to unlock a skin from the getgo without finishing the game to unlock it.
    Names that unlock a skin (not case sensitive):
  • Aozora
  • Banker
  • Bikini
  • Smith
  • Butler
  • Cat
  • Classman
  • Dog
  • Rich
  • Farmer
  • Gelato
  • Guild
  • Hunter
  • Innkeeper
  • Jeweller
  • Kamas
  • Togeru
  • Ursa
  • King
  • Lady
  • Machine
  • Merchant
  • Noble
  • Nora
  • Nutty
  • Resetter
  • Knight
  • Snowblind
  • Perfect
  • Trader
  • Warm
  • Wyvan
  • NPC

MORE ON THE WAY

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1579661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1579662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link