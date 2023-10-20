FIXES
- fixed intensify
- fixed music not playing in prologue
- fixed music not playing in ending credits
- removed NEW SPRITE in the Achievements Menu, this was a leftover mechanic I changed a while back, instead you unlock new sprites by leveling up a class or from beating the game, or naming your character something specific (more on that below)
- removed the "dont sleep" button at the inn as it didnt serve any purpose.
- fixed the King causing a crash when you try to talk to him while he's hiding in a pot.
- Knight's Skill Giant now deactivates when you enter a new area/town or when transforming.
- fixed map screen breaking and not showing any maps when you explore too many areas
- fixed some cornfield sprites not displaying correctly
- fixed wyvern scales not showing up in Secret Tunnel, there are now 5 again in there.
- plugged up a hold in the wall in Cold Cave that lets you walk out of bounds and leave the map
- switched the EXP LEFT colors around so they match their respective EXP Bar colors
- plugged up the hole in Guild Lady's floor in New Castleton
- fixed Spicy Lychee not working after eating it
- fixed pushblock puzzles in Secret Stash Cave
- fixed reset buttons in Secret Stash Cave
- fixed Joker skills having incorrect names
- fixed Joker's Party skill
- fixed Joker's Counterfeit skill not equippable in Active Skills menu
- fixed Yeetus' Hands not displaying their Health Bars correctly
- fixed the water in Seasonal Cave
- fixed the lava in High Temple
FEATURES
- added cloud saving
- implemented a save backup feature, now your save files will be backed up automatically
- game window can now be resized freely in windowed mode.
- World Map now has its own Monster Counter
- You can now input a specific name in the Name Input screen to unlock a skin from the getgo without finishing the game to unlock it.
Names that unlock a skin (not case sensitive):
- Aozora
- Banker
- Bikini
- Smith
- Butler
- Cat
- Classman
- Dog
- Rich
- Farmer
- Gelato
- Guild
- Hunter
- Innkeeper
- Jeweller
- Kamas
- Togeru
- Ursa
- King
- Lady
- Machine
- Merchant
- Noble
- Nora
- Nutty
- Resetter
- Knight
- Snowblind
- Perfect
- Trader
- Warm
- Wyvan
- NPC
MORE ON THE WAY
Changed files in this update