The Neighborhorde Mode Update

NEIGHBORHORDE MODE

Hello from your friends at MFN! It's time to have some more fun with all of the friends you've made at the Studio in this brand new way to play. We are happy to introduce Neighborhorde Mode!

FOUR PLAYABLE CHARACTERS

There's some new faces at the MFN Studio! It's time to meet them and face the frantic horde of aggressively friendly faces. Get ready to gear up and pick one of the four new playable characters featured in the new mode.

FOUR COMBAT ARENAS

Choose from 4 different arenas based on the sets of MFN to face off against the hordes of frantic friends! Survive and fight against the clock and frenzying puppets to get the best possible score you can while trying to avoid what the _Neighborhorde _considers to be "friendly". Jump in on the frenzy of friendliness now!

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

Along with the brand new _Neighborhorde _Mode we've also added new achievements to go along with it! In addition there are also various bug fixes and some minor changes to the main campaign all included in this update.

That's it for now, if you're looking for more info or some Friendly Neighbors to talk and hangout with then head over to our publisher Discord or Twitter!

