Spell Disk 0.5.1b hotfix

Fixed an issue where the Elemental Echo artifact and certain other items ramped up their damage until it overflowed into the negative. This issue had been occurring for some time but only became noticeable due to recent internal changes. Prior to version 0.5.1a, damage numbers only appeared when the damage part of the hit exceeded 0. This meant that a billion affliction value and zero damage would result in billions of affliction damage but wouldn't display a damage number to indicate it. To circumvent this issue, some artifacts like elemental cape artifacts and gazer artifacts had "0.0001" damage components to display affliction damage numbers. In 0.5.1a, this was fixed--If enough affliction was dealt to produce damage, it would display a damage number regardless of its damage component. Which means in the older versions, the billion affliction damage was not visible. This issue may have been contributing to crashes and other performance problems because combining these infinitely ramping items with 'affliction disk' or 'damage disk' could generate an unreasonable amount of mana. It has now been fixed. Thank you for your feedback.