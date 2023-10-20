Hotfix 0.10171

This is just a small patch to fix a few rare issues we found. Please restart Steam to make sure you have 0.10171!
🛠️ General Fixes
- ✨ Fixed disconnect when loading a save file that has a certain item container setup in it or if you combine a stack of items into another stack that would produce a new stack
- Fixed rare disconnect if you spam the haggling chance bar in the tutorial as a client in a special case
- Fixed rare issue where hotkey UI sometimes not working with ESC menu
- Fixed rare disconnect when initializing electricity nodes
