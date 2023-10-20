 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers update for 20 October 2023

Hotfix 0.10171

Share · View all patches · Build 12487699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a small patch to fix a few rare issues we found. Please restart Steam to make sure you have 0.10171!

🛠️ General Fixes

  • ✨ Fixed disconnect when loading a save file that has a certain item container setup in it or if you combine a stack of items into another stack that would produce a new stack
  • Fixed rare disconnect if you spam the haggling chance bar in the tutorial as a client in a special case
  • Fixed rare issue where hotkey UI sometimes not working with ESC menu
  • Fixed rare disconnect when initializing electricity nodes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1419851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1419852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link