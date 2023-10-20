 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 20 October 2023

Camera filters & Notes, PCSL Props, ICORE WSB change, RRGC Bay 5

Practisim Designer update for 20 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Enhancements

    • Camera Filters
    • Custom Notes per Camera
    • Replaced ICORE WSB Format with USPSA styled WSB
    • Clay targets now count in WSB
    • Tweaked some UI Sounds

  • New Bays

    • Richmond Rod & Gun Club Bay 5

  • New Props

    • PCSL & PCC Swinger, Bobber, Clamshell and Swingers with Noshoots

  • Bug Fixes

    • If you hit two shortcut buttons too fast, the Loading prop screen persists
    • Clear stage doesn't clear cameras or scanned bays
    • Fixed issue with duplicate scanned bays when loading STG
    • Scanned bay range/bay doesn't update when loading STG
    • When loading STG files with no props, an error prop shows up
    • Loading stages with scanned bays will disable Custom Bay screen
    • Additional views doesn't honor Face Text To Camera setting
    • Can't select first camera in additional views
    • Build list icons missing
    • When quitting prop selection, FPS mode is turned on
    • Time & weather settings are not set when loading from STG

