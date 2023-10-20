Camera filters & Notes, PCSL Props, ICORE WSB change, RRGC Bay 5

-
Enhancements
- Camera Filters
- Custom Notes per Camera
- Replaced ICORE WSB Format with USPSA styled WSB
- Clay targets now count in WSB
- Tweaked some UI Sounds
-
New Bays
- Richmond Rod & Gun Club Bay 5
-
New Props
- PCSL & PCC Swinger, Bobber, Clamshell and Swingers with Noshoots
-
Bug Fixes
- If you hit two shortcut buttons too fast, the Loading prop screen persists
- Clear stage doesn't clear cameras or scanned bays
- Fixed issue with duplicate scanned bays when loading STG
- Scanned bay range/bay doesn't update when loading STG
- When loading STG files with no props, an error prop shows up
- Loading stages with scanned bays will disable Custom Bay screen
- Additional views doesn't honor Face Text To Camera setting
- Can't select first camera in additional views
- Build list icons missing
- When quitting prop selection, FPS mode is turned on
- Time & weather settings are not set when loading from STG
