In Extremis update for 19 October 2023

Achievents are Fixed

Achievements should be fixed now, but game developing means whenever something is fix something else breaks so let me know any issue. Sorry for taking like 2 years to fix that but that was surprisingly tricky to solve. I started developing this beautiful mess of a game literally 10 years ago so the codebase is a eldritch nightmare at this point. Anyway.

