Achievements should be fixed now, but game developing means whenever something is fix something else breaks so let me know any issue. Sorry for taking like 2 years to fix that but that was surprisingly tricky to solve. I started developing this beautiful mess of a game literally 10 years ago so the codebase is a eldritch nightmare at this point. Anyway.
In Extremis update for 19 October 2023
Achievents are Fixed
