Recoverable items and more

Hello, everyone!

This update brings some changes to the type and amount of items you can recover from a volunteer dead body. It used to be pretty much just credits (the probabilities of recovering something else were very low). Now it's more likely to recover ammo, medikit (or plates) and sometimes a weapon or a gadget.

The probability scales with levels, so you'll notice more starting from the third/fourth level.

The amount of ammo you spawn with has been also increased a little, always based on levels.

Also, it's more likely to spawn with a "better" weapon in mid-later levels.

I've swapped a Big Soulless (the charging enemy) with another enemy at the beginning of the 8th level, cause it was really out of place, especially if you had just respawned.

That's it for now!