Halloween Update

Greetings Everyone, and a Spooky Halloween to You All!

As the eerie shadows lengthen and the ghostly season approaches, we're thrilled to introduce an update that promises thrills and chills for both new and seasoned players. Read on to discover the spine-tingling changes we've conjured up for the game.

🎃 Halloween Event & New Achievement: Embrace the spirit of Halloween as you embark on a quest to locate and collect 10 mysterious dolls. Unlock the new achievement, if you dare!

🌙 Main Menu Enhancements & Fixes: Our haunted main menu has undergone a transformation. We've banished bugs that concealed the credits and options menu, ensuring a smoother experience for all. Plus, ultra-wide monitor users can now revel in the delights of our options and credits menu.

🦇 Map Mysteries: Our game world has been infused with Halloween magic! Explore the new assets we've added to immerse yourself in the season's eerie ambiance.

🕵️‍♂️ Gameplay Improvements: To guide you through your spine-tingling adventure, we've introduced in-game tasks that will help you uncover the path forward. And, in response to your feedback, we've made the secret ending door more intuitive, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience.

The Halloween Event will be lurking in the shadows until the 8th of November. So, don your bravest costume, embark on your quest, and have a hair-raisingly good time. Wishing you a Halloween filled with spooktacular fun and, above all, safety!

Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🦉