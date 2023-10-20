- Create artifacts from what you have at hand.
- Create living instruments. They conduct their own mining.
- Combine classes. Creating your own playing style.
- 45 available classes.
- Pets, helpers.
- Create worker minions.
- Build houses for them.
- Give them a role.
- Complete bonus challenges.
- Collect bonuses.
- Arenas.
Bonuses will help you accumulate the necessary resources faster and easier.
Mini Crafty update for 20 October 2023
Update 0.3, October 19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
