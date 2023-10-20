 Skip to content

Mini Crafty update for 20 October 2023

Update 0.3, October 19

Update 0.3, October 19

Patchnotes
  • Create artifacts from what you have at hand.
  • Create living instruments. They conduct their own mining.
  • Combine classes. Creating your own playing style.
  • 45 available classes.
  • Pets, helpers.
  • Create worker minions.
  • Build houses for them.
  • Give them a role.
  • Complete bonus challenges.
  • Collect bonuses.
  • Arenas.
    Bonuses will help you accumulate the necessary resources faster and easier.

