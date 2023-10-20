Team Fortress 2 update for 20 October 2023

Fixed floating 'Bonus' label in the middle of the screen while working on certain contracts

Updated the Clown's Cover-Up to fix some clipping issues, fix the LODs, and update the equip_region

Updated the Celestial Summit Unusual effect to reduce the particle count

Updated the Potion Explosion Unusual taunt effect to remove the delay when starting the effect

Updated glowing eye materials on Voodoo-Cursed Souls and Übercharged players with community fixes from Liam Stone (boba)

Updated the Carry-Van Fixed the rigging on the straps to avoid clipping when running

Fixed misplaced ambient occlusion on the material

Fixed rim mask being black in places it wasn't supposed to

Fixed a hole in-between the window and top of the van

Fixed LODs to represent above changes

Updated the Dead Man's Party Unusual taunt effect Added fades to hand sprites

Improved effect composition on fast-moving taunts

Fixed some particle sorting issues

Updated cp_lavapit_final Fixed a skybox exploit in the underworld

Updated pl_spineyard Fixed an exploit that allowed players to get outside of the map

Fixed missing cubemaps

Updated pl_corruption Replaced some of the materials and models

Adjusted collisions near some wooden beams by point A

Adjusted prop fades

Fixed some minor texture issues

Fixed teleport trigger in one of the spawn rooms being too late to activate

Minor adjustments to improve your sanity

Updated cp_degrootkeep_rats Fixed players getting stuck in the door when entering the Rabbit Hole at the same time as an enemy player

Fixed a hidden perch in the balcony overlooking C

Updated arena_perks Replaced the Cloaking perk with the Patience perk (gain up to 7 health/sec)

Fixed missing barricades in the voting area

Fixed certain items having missing textures on the map

Removed crumpkins (with help from LizardOfOz)

Fixed stalemates causing extra rounds where no perks would appear

Added a new HUD, with an alive player counter

Updated zi_murky, zi_atoll, zi_devastation_final1, zi_woods, and zi_sanitarium If a game is in progress and there are no players on BLU team or RED team the game will now end

Fixed a bug that allowed Dead Ringer spies to die without triggering a round loss

Fixed a bug that caused Zombies to not see combat text correctly

Fixed a bug that caused Rocket Launchers and Sticky Bomb Launchers to start with a low ammo

Fixed a bug that caused changing player loadout to kill human players (particularly on Murky)

Fixed an issue with missing particle effects for Medic's Heal ability

Adjusted the number of Zombies selected at round start for low player counts

Corrected unintended changes in the last update Changed the damage dealt by Zombie Soldier's Stomp In the previous update, Soldier would instantly kill his stomp target. This was not intended. The new damage calculation is (10 + fall damage x 3). This is the same as the Mantreads. Changed the Sentry Gun to deal 40% damage to Zombies In the previous update, this was 35%. This was not intended. Added a sound effect to Pyro's explosion of flames on death Removed some debug print statements

Reworked Demoman's Blast Charge to fix several exploits and bugs These changes should also make Blast Charge more reliable and less frustrating to use

Blast Charge is now triggered based on the player's velocity When player's speed drops below a threshold while charging, they explode Additionally, anything that would usually interrupt a shield charge will now trigger the explosion

Fixed a bug that caused ÜberCharge applied by Blast Charge to persist longer than intended

Fixed a bug that caused Blast Charge to fail to kill the player in situations where the player should be killed

Fixed a bug that caused Blast Charge to briefly display the player's first person view before detonation

Fixed a bug that caused the player to be unable to attack, jump or duck after surviving Blast Charge

Fixed many bugs that caused Blast Charge to fail to detonate

Fixed many bugs related to Blast Charge being cast at the same time as being converted to Zombie

Updated zi_atoll (additional changes) Fixed the missing texture on the turbine building's roof

Added areaportals and occluders in and around buildings

Added extra nodraw brushes under the level and buildings to improve vis calculations

Added prop fades on bushes and rocks

Adjusted push triggers on trees

Minor clipping adjustments

Changed func_brush on roofs to func_movelinear so that corpses don't fall through

Added soul gargoyle spawns

Added a santa hat that spawns on the anchor when smissmas holiday is enabled

Fixed cubemap reflection issues

Fixed the seam between the 3D skybox and the playable level

Aar fed the spinning cat