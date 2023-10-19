- Added a post-game stats menu.
- Added the twin thieves, who will attempt to steal all the treasure in treasure vaults.
- Added 4 new shop upgrades, including rerolling, stat boosting, and a way to delay death.
- Added 4 new community-designed maps to the map pool (thanks to DMPDesign and Wolfman11983).
- Added 4 new classes: the Ninja, Trapper, Warlock, & Gladiator.
- Added 5 new achievements.
- Added a goofy new interaction to the title screen. ;)
- When launching on Steam deck, the game will now always start in fullscreen mode.
- Fixed a bug in colorblind mode where symbols would sometimes not display correctly.
- Made several other small tweaks/bug fixes.
Pixel Descent update for 19 October 2023
Content Update (V0.6)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
