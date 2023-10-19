Bug Fixes:
Fixed multiple typos
Added additional protection against items being offset after a load
If an NPC has multiple dialogues, they will go through all of them without the player needing to click on them again
Fixed a glitch where the atlas wouldn't close after viewing tutorials
Fixed a glitch where you couldn't close the Jeweler research window
Fixed a glitch where conversations would sometime appear before combat was fully complete (Coral runs)
Fixed the temple's icon, which was showing as the Fletcher
Updated fonts for foreign languages in several places
Fixed a layering issue when standing in front of the Temple
Fixed a glitch where the Magical Mycelium wouldn't connect to the Town Hall
Fixed Lore items - specifically the "Hymns" which Vivienne couldn't read properly
Fixed a glitch where the wrong costume would be set when starting new runs
Cr8's parts are now less common
Fixed mechanized toy, which was adding the incorrect amount of rage
Fixed the name of the "Huge Bag of Coins"
Some early quests include "Cornucopia" as a reward to give the player more food in the early game
Backpack Hero update for 19 October 2023
Town Testing Hotfix #1
