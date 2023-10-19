Town Testing Hotfix #1

Bug Fixes:

Fixed multiple typos

Added additional protection against items being offset after a load

If an NPC has multiple dialogues, they will go through all of them without the player needing to click on them again

Fixed a glitch where the atlas wouldn't close after viewing tutorials

Fixed a glitch where you couldn't close the Jeweler research window

Fixed a glitch where conversations would sometime appear before combat was fully complete (Coral runs)

Fixed the temple's icon, which was showing as the Fletcher

Updated fonts for foreign languages in several places

Fixed a layering issue when standing in front of the Temple

Fixed a glitch where the Magical Mycelium wouldn't connect to the Town Hall

Fixed Lore items - specifically the "Hymns" which Vivienne couldn't read properly

Fixed a glitch where the wrong costume would be set when starting new runs

Cr8's parts are now less common

Fixed mechanized toy, which was adding the incorrect amount of rage

Fixed the name of the "Huge Bag of Coins"

Some early quests include "Cornucopia" as a reward to give the player more food in the early game