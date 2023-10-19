Card Craft
Early Access Update v0.7.1
NEW ACHIEVEMENTS
- Steam achievements for beating the game with various levels of curse.
- Achievement for beating the game with no perks.
- Achievement for beating the game with 5 different heroes.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Added tab to show all relics you've encountered.
- Added an animation for when a card attacks in place.
- Revert to an unlocked hero if you leave the Hero Tab while selecting a locked hero.
- We are now keeping track of the highest curse level you've beaten the game with for each hero.
RELIC BALANCE
- Changed Magus Ring and similar relics to only target random cards that actually have a symbol, and made it a Boss Relic.
- Changed wording of Steel Cyclone to better match behavior.
- Removed Royal Light entirely.
- Removed condition from Power Tome.
BUG FIXES
- Enemy Augments that involve swapping now work.
- Pushing a card onto a tile with an effect now triggers that effect.
- Fixed bug where if you select a hero power while it is animating, it couldn't be used.
- Band-aide fix for bug with card resizing.
