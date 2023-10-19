 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Card Craft update for 19 October 2023

Update v0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12487357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Card Craft

Early Access Update v0.7.1

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS
  • Steam achievements for beating the game with various levels of curse.
  • Achievement for beating the game with no perks.
  • Achievement for beating the game with 5 different heroes.
QUALITY OF LIFE
  • Added tab to show all relics you've encountered.
  • Added an animation for when a card attacks in place.
  • Revert to an unlocked hero if you leave the Hero Tab while selecting a locked hero.
  • We are now keeping track of the highest curse level you've beaten the game with for each hero.
RELIC BALANCE
  • Changed Magus Ring and similar relics to only target random cards that actually have a symbol, and made it a Boss Relic.
  • Changed wording of Steel Cyclone to better match behavior.
  • Removed Royal Light entirely.
  • Removed condition from Power Tome.
BUG FIXES
  • Enemy Augments that involve swapping now work.
  • Pushing a card onto a tile with an effect now triggers that effect.
  • Fixed bug where if you select a hero power while it is animating, it couldn't be used.
  • Changed Magus Ring and similar relics to only target random cards that actually have a symbol.
  • Band-aide fix for bug with card resizing.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1937111 Depot 1937111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1937112 Depot 1937112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1937113 Depot 1937113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link