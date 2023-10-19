Psycho Crab 0.7.5

-Added Coconut Crab, who fires out of a barrel cannon instead of jumping. Unlocked by winning the game.
-Tweaked the underworld a bit to be less loud
Psycho Crab update for 19 October 2023
