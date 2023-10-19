 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psycho Crab update for 19 October 2023

Psycho Crab 0.7.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12487345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Coconut Crab, who fires out of a barrel cannon instead of jumping. Unlocked by winning the game.
-Tweaked the underworld a bit to be less loud

Changed files in this update

Psycho Crab Content Depot 1923651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link