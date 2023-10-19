-We've drastically improved performance with this patch between loading areas and when starting a new game or loading a save.
-We've reduced the game's download size by 50% by highly compressing but lossless.
-We've fixed the door opening bug.
Spiritus update for 19 October 2023
Version 0.3.1
