Spiritus update for 19 October 2023

Version 0.3.1

Version 0.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've drastically improved performance with this patch between loading areas and when starting a new game or loading a save.
-We've reduced the game's download size by 50% by highly compressing but lossless.
-We've fixed the door opening bug.

