This if for if you are experiencing the analog seeming to move on it's own due to conflict with other devices on your PC (this could also be due to not having the inputs setup in Steam settings, though). Make sure you only have 1 controller turned on when using this or that the controller you want to use is detected as the first one.
Corn Kidz 64 update for 19 October 2023
New launcher option for those experiencing controller analog issues
