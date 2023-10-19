 Skip to content

Corn Kidz 64 update for 19 October 2023

New launcher option for those experiencing controller analog issues

Build 12487231

---"detect controller 1 only" option
This if for if you are experiencing the analog seeming to move on it's own due to conflict with other devices on your PC (this could also be due to not having the inputs setup in Steam settings, though). Make sure you only have 1 controller turned on when using this or that the controller you want to use is detected as the first one.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2575901
