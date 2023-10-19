Rebuild Patch 0.1.7

Patch 0.1.7:
- Rebinding keys works and finally persists through restarts
- Changed mouse input to raw input
- Adjustment to player melee traces
- Adjustment to zombie melee traces
- Adjusted support requirements for floors, ceilings, and roofs not be such buttheads when placing and allowing you to build floors over foundations without support beams or walls
- Fixed the invincible trees that were getting in the way of your builds and taunting you about it
- Fixed looting a container you've already looted not speeding up the open timer in multiplayer
- Fixed healing / drinking / etc not working when playing in multiplayer
- Fixed teleportation when vaulting on a destroyed object
- Fixed issue with not being able to join/invite through Steam overlay
- Adjusted networking performance
- Adjusted foot IK to hopefully not break your ankles as much when standing on very steep slopes
Changed depots in rebuild branch