 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeadPoly update for 19 October 2023

Rebuild Patch 0.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12487205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 0.1.7:

  • Rebinding keys works and finally persists through restarts
  • Changed mouse input to raw input
  • Adjustment to player melee traces
  • Adjustment to zombie melee traces
  • Adjusted support requirements for floors, ceilings, and roofs not be such buttheads when placing and allowing you to build floors over foundations without support beams or walls
  • Fixed the invincible trees that were getting in the way of your builds and taunting you about it
  • Fixed looting a container you've already looted not speeding up the open timer in multiplayer
  • Fixed healing / drinking / etc not working when playing in multiplayer
  • Fixed teleportation when vaulting on a destroyed object
  • Fixed issue with not being able to join/invite through Steam overlay
  • Adjusted networking performance
  • Adjusted foot IK to hopefully not break your ankles as much when standing on very steep slopes

Changed depots in rebuild branch

View more data in app history for build 12487205
DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link