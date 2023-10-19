Get Ready for Playoffs Weekend

Twenty teams entered Group Stage weekend. And now, four intense days, four eliminations, 57 godlike sprees, six rampages, 104 heroes picked, and 100 total matches later, eight teams now sit in the upper bracket and eight in the lower, with mere hours before the real fight begins.

That’s right: It’s Playoffs time. If you're a ticket holder, doors open at the Seattle Convention Center’s Summit at 9 AM PDT on Friday, October 20th. The pre-show and livestream start at 9:30 AM PDT, with matches starting at 10 AM PDT.

If you missed Group Stage last weekend and want to get caught up on which team to root for, which teams to watch out for, and which team the other teams better watch out for over Playoffs weekend, here's a YouTube playlist featuring insights into the playoff contenders.

If you're a fan of supporting talent and/or spamming their voice lines in every match of Dota you play, we’ve got good news for you. Some talent missed the initial submission window, but luckily were able to get their content submitted during a new redundant backup emergency submission window we created just for them. This means there are some brand new bundles for talent that were missing from the initial set, and also some new lines for some existing talent.

And don’t think we forgot about one of The International’s most popular traditions: Crimson Witness. This year’s event-exclusive treasure includes updated Immortal items for Dark Seer, Underlord, Templar Assassin, Centaur Warrunner, Enchantress, Nature's Prophet, and Witch Doctor. You’ll automatically be granted one Treasure of the Crimson Witness simply by binding your Steam account to your pass for the Main Event at Climate Pledge Arena. By attending either Playoffs this weekend or The International next weekend, you’ll also have a chance to get a random Crimson Witness treasure drop whenever first blood is drawn in a match.

See you this weekend!