Build 0.2.14 Is Live!

Hey! It's another Friday, and another patch day! Let's dive in to what's changed:
FIXED:
- Kaylo7 reported an issue with books that being read passively while physically in a mount's inventory not being able to be removed from the inventory afterwards. We've fixed this along with several related issues stemming from this.
- Books will now be removed from passive reading list if it is moved to an inventory that isn't the player's or a mount they have with them. They will also be removed if in a mount's inventory then gets placed on display in a tower.
- Docks are now open 24/7. No more worrying about landing on an island only to discover that the docks have permanently closed and out of business. As much as being stranded on an island might also be fun... :P
IMPROVED:
- Now when talking with an NPC about a quest that has a time limit, you'll be able to see what the time limit is before accepting/declining the quest.
- Running out of time to complete a time-limited quest? No worries, now you can ask for an extension to give yourself more time to complete the quest!
- Icons for dungeons are now removed from the map when you complete the dungeon
- Updated lair/dungeon completion/destroy logic to check not just whether all patrols were cleared but also if all rooms have been explored, otherwise the dungeon is still considered active
- Added a tooltip on the map view when hovering over partially explored dungeons to get more details on dungeon exploration progress
- Existing save files with destroyed dungeons will now have their completed lair location icons removed.
