Dark Playtest update for 19 October 2023

Update v0.3.0

Dark Playtest update for 19 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

  • Added Teams
  • Added 3 new Leaderboard categories
  • Added sell option for Goblin Merchant
  • Added Workbench to the Tavern
  • Added Voice Chat
  • Added Emotes

Minor Changes

  • Added resting
  • Added bandages
  • Added Player names
  • Added basic gamepad support
  • Added damage indicators to dummies in Tavern
  • Improved dungeon generation
  • Increased Night Vision potion effect
  • Dangersense potion now also highlights monsters
  • Improved camera smoothness
  • Increased knives and daggers attack speed
  • Changed fist attack animation
  • Changed torch attack animation
  • Reduced Bats movement speed
  • Mummies now get up when a player is nearby
  • Fixed skeleton corpse being unlootable
  • Increased monster spawn frequency
  • Improved server performance

Changed files in this update

