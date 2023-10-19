Update v0.3.0

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Major Changes
- Added Teams
- Added 3 new Leaderboard categories
- Added sell option for Goblin Merchant
- Added Workbench to the Tavern
- Added Voice Chat
- Added Emotes
Minor Changes
- Added resting
- Added bandages
- Added Player names
- Added basic gamepad support
- Added damage indicators to dummies in Tavern
- Improved dungeon generation
- Increased Night Vision potion effect
- Dangersense potion now also highlights monsters
- Improved camera smoothness
- Increased knives and daggers attack speed
- Changed fist attack animation
- Changed torch attack animation
- Reduced Bats movement speed
- Mummies now get up when a player is nearby
- Fixed skeleton corpse being unlootable
- Increased monster spawn frequency
- Improved server performance
