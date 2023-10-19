- Brand New Game Mode (Custom Mode): Play in any level with any combination of entities (Including all or none) See how entities interplay with each other and challenge yourself to unique gameplay situations.
- Complete Graphical Overhaul: with a better presentation, new graphical features, enhanced lighting, improved textures and models, improved culling, advanced lens effects.
- Horror Audio Overhaul: Audio soundscape redesigned, volume levels balanced, improved environment ambience, improved physics interaction sounds, improved entity sounds. Sneakers even squeak on tiled floors now.
- General AI Improvements: Improved seek AI (sight and sound), Improved behaviors, Improved Pathfinding, All entities can now function properly in all levels.
- Dynamic Shattering Glass System: Glass in the game can be dynamically shattered by physics objects or interactions with strong entities.
- Physics Improvements: Collectable Loot is now physical and can move around in drawers and be knocked around by entities and the player. New interactions for breaking doors and windows. New interactions for interplay between entities, and entities interacting with physics objects.
- Level 2 Rework: More consistent progression mechanic (Find any 6 books)
- Entity 011 (Gangler): Improved Look, Animation, Navigation, Looking and Listening Behaviors, Sounds, Physical interactions with the game world.
- Entity 555 (Demented Clown): Improved Behaviors, Improved physics interactions, the ability to break doors and windows, ability to function in all levels.
- Entity 608 (Smiley) Redone look, Redone audio, Redone Lighting Effects, Improved behaviors, the ability to phase through doors and some walls, Improved stalking behavior. Ability to function in all levels.
- Entity 004 (Cursed Doll) Improved textures, improved line-of-sight mechanics, improved behaviors, doll is now an interactable physics object when it's in view, ability to move while in complete darkness.
- Entity 216 (Cloaked Figure) Improved Behaviors, investigates sounds now, more reliably manifests and disappears in darkness, no longer teleports to a random place on the map when shrouded in darkness.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with egg timers culling
- Fixed issues with TV where loss of power didn't always turn off TV properly.
- Fixed issue where lights that are off can buzz.
- Fixed issue where sounds would play at the wrong times with TV, Floor Vent, and lights.
- Hundreds more small bug fixes
