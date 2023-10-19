 Skip to content

Project Terminus VR update for 19 October 2023

Minor fix 3.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12487074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pushed a fixed to allow players from Steam to play with other platforms.
This was lost with the last version.

