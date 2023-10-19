Pushed a fixed to allow players from Steam to play with other platforms.
This was lost with the last version.
Project Terminus VR update for 19 October 2023
Minor fix 3.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pushed a fixed to allow players from Steam to play with other platforms.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Project Terminus VR Depot Depot 1437281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update