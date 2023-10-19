 Skip to content

ACRES update for 19 October 2023

EA Update 0.23.1019.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12487019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with amendments sprayers where they would use the current selected fertilizer instead of the selection that the action was started with.
  • Save selected language override if new language was selected in the settings.
  • Increased min soil structure amount from 20% to 50%
  • Slightly decreased weed growth rate

Changed files in this update

