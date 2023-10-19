- Fixed bug with amendments sprayers where they would use the current selected fertilizer instead of the selection that the action was started with.
- Save selected language override if new language was selected in the settings.
- Increased min soil structure amount from 20% to 50%
- Slightly decreased weed growth rate
ACRES update for 19 October 2023
EA Update 0.23.1019.3
