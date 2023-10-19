Hotfix Patch v1.1.0i Released

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
v1.1.0i - Released 19 October 2023
BUGS FIXED:
- Mate won't drop snowshoe hare after killing it.
- Multiplayer: Wolf leaps when pressing X to close dialog window.
- Cannot submit bug report when amongst an elk herd -- if you find the elk herd and attack an elk within a few minutes after starting a new game.
- Lost River DLC: Wintertime mispositioning of a Halloween structure.
- Lost River DLC: Snow accumulates on objects inside Carmella's Pizzeria.
- Minor terrain issues.
