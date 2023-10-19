 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 19 October 2023

Hotfix Patch v1.1.0i Released

19 October 2023

v1.1.0i - Released 19 October 2023

BUGS FIXED:
  • Mate won't drop snowshoe hare after killing it.
  • Multiplayer: Wolf leaps when pressing X to close dialog window.
  • Cannot submit bug report when amongst an elk herd -- if you find the elk herd and attack an elk within a few minutes after starting a new game.
  • Lost River DLC: Wintertime mispositioning of a Halloween structure.
  • Lost River DLC: Snow accumulates on objects inside Carmella's Pizzeria.
  • Minor terrain issues.

