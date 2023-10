Some monkes love tricks, other monkes love treats!

Now is your chance to get both with Halloween Flashback cosmetics, back from the great beyond! In celebration of the monkes’ favorite holiday, carve out a pumpkin for your head or pick your costume for Trick-or-Treating. What will you be this year? A monke vampire, a ghastly mummified gorilla, or even a robo-monke from the future? The choice is yours, head to the city shop and pick your favorite!