2023-10-19 - PC Version 1.08

Hey Doods,

We've released an update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless to address crashing and performance.

Reverted the fix "Fixed possible slowdowns when loading files" because it had the opposite effect for some players.

Attempt to fix random crashes occurring when calling a vote at the Dark Assembly.

Attempt to fix issues with the game starting for some players.

We've also provided a couple previous versions under the Beta branch functionality on Steam.

Please continue to discuss issues you may have in our Troubleshooting forum. Please share your PC specifications in that forum if you're encountering crashes or performance issues with this version.

Thank you for all of the feedback so far.