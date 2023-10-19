 Skip to content

SCP: Nemesi update for 19 October 2023

Improved Japanese Village map and more!

Build 12486783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Taigo Village Visual Upgrade: The Japanese village map has received a stunning visual overhaul!
  • Mission: Nexus (Work in Progress) Layout Improvements: We've made significant progress in refining the layout for this map

