Version 0.8.123 Milestone Update!

Summary

This build marks a big milestone for the completion of the game, the version is now 0.8 where 1.0 marks the completion of early access. Following the original plan laid out for early access this build will also marks the first price increase given the enormous amount of content now in the game and the progression towards 1.0. One of the big things in this build is the addition of destruction mechanics, which means all vessels can now be destroyed! Naturally this requires 4 new weapon parts. The game now has 12 islands and over 100 parts. There are various other changes included in 0.8, you can see the most recent below and a complete list of changes from version 0.7 here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830

Highlights

Changes

Added overall damage UI

Added dynamic fire sounds

Added vessel fire

Added vessel smoke

Added vessel explosions

Added underwater explosions

Added underwater damage vfx (subtle bubbles)

Added save states for destruction

Added progressive depth fade to underwater rain audio

Added Fire extinguisher item

Added welcome message to main menu

Added water impact VFX

Added dryfire SFX

Added DeckGun part

Added FixedGun part

Added DeckCannon part

Added FixedCannon part

Added FixedHarpoonLauncher part

Added more nonsense messages

Added new island Alta

Added shoreline audio to Desertum

Added destruction particles performance setting

Added down shift gearing mechanism to aircraft engines

Added better support for attaching ropes to yourself

Added highlights for Nautikin headwear

Added some extra checks to hide tooltips

Added timestamps to logs for debugging purposes

Added custom logger to remove Unity garbage log statements

Fixed bug with water simulation cleanup

Fixed bug with deformer cleanup

Fixed bug in mesh optimization cleanup

Fixed some audio bugs

Fixed some audio popping when underwater

Fixed bug with observers

Fixed a bug with structure mass / physics

Fixed some ocean audio popping

Fixed bug with item stow when enter seats

Fixed bug with item equip post processing

Fixed some problems with sailboat sail

Fixed desert wetness

Fixed wetness for underwater island

Fixed a bug that prevented tooltips from displaying when paused in single player

Fixed server tab vessel cleanup bug related to cranes

Fixed a bug where activating a build area could sometimes place the structure in the wrong location

Fixed an audio bug where rain music would not play with very light rain

Fixed a bug where next audio track would not play when paused in single player

Fixed some audios issues with audio loops playing while paused

Fixed a physics bug related to securing boats to docks with ropes in multiplayer

Fixed a physics bug related to securing containers to boats in multiplayer

Fixed a bug that could duplicate ropes

Fixed an audio bug related to ropes

Fixed a default material on boat crane part

Fixed UV bug with parts when cloning multiple mirrors

Fixed bug where Nautkins can go into a broken zombie state when using a medkit during a fatality

Fixed some controls that were not disabled when map was opened

Fixed highlighting pilot nautikins

Fixed janky movement with a rope in hand

Fixed issue with fog while in drydock

Fixed a bug that momentarily activated yaw controls while embarking a vessel

Fixed a bug that killed Nautikins instantly when touching drivers in some cases

Fixed shaky movement of objective indicators when on moving vessels

Fixed bug with objective indicators not showing on saved activities

Fixed bug with saved delivery areas not appearing

Fixed a bug that allowed recovery bouy to be deployed on land

Fixed a bug that could prevent loading if harpoon was stuck to an object that could not be loaded

Fixed some null references during application teardown

Fixed some network logic related to controlling vessels

Fixed config issue with seats

Fixed bug with clients take equipped items from dead Nautikins in multiplayer

Changed the way vessel bounds are calculated

Changed crane glass material

Changed various part configs to accomidate destruction

Changed the way that vessel are refunded for destruction

Changed weapon fire audio

Changed some default controls for weapons

Changed conflicting default controls for Airships on controllers

Changed the way Nautikins handle exiting a seat

Changed position of vessel mode to make it more clear its unrelated to throttle

Changed the way Turris loads from the perspective of an aircraft

Changed the way harpoons load

Changed the way that projectiles sync in multiplayer

Changed the way oxygen is calculated for oxygen tanks

Changed some settings for unlock parts

Updated controls UI

Updated shell icon in activities UI

Updated an easter egg

Updated colliders for harpoon launcher

Parts can now be damaged individually

Vessel damage refactoring

Buoyant part simulation will now work with moving parts

Vessel damage is now cumulative for all parts that can be damaged

Hull integrity UI is now Vessel integrity

Vessel damage will now respond differently to crashing vs projectiles

Adjusted underwater water sounds with high winds

Adjusted underwater rain sounds

Removed some unused detail from boat crane

Improvements to glass in fog

Engines now check water states when turned off

General refactoring to accomidate destruction features

Boat engines are now affected by damage

Aircraft can now fly properly as long as there is no hull damage (damage to wings / aero)

Patched streaking issue with ocean shader

Dynamic audio can no longer play before the map has loaded

Portus now sells medkits

Fire extinguisers are now sold at various islands

Sandbox mode is now the default option when creating a new game

Harpoon launcher refactoring

Harpoon launcher item can now damage vessels

Deck weapons (e.g. Harpoon launcher) can now be aimed/fired with mouse

Default deck weapon fire button is now left click instead of space to allow fixed aircraft weapons

Shutting off aircraft engines is now more reliable

Harpoon launcher part will no longer mirror in build mode (it is not mirrored when deployed)

Nautikins can now catch on fire

Vessel deploy positions from build mode are now more precise

Increased mesh optimization limits

Sail speeds are now more realistic

Repair status is now locked to the center of the screen when in first person

Compass camera heading will now hide when near vessel heading

Ropes now better support being attached to moving objects

Nautikins can now be pulled by vessels

Cursor is now locked when interaction mode is off to prevent accidentally clicking UI elements

Cursor is now reset to the center of the screen when interaction mode is activated

Nautikins will no longer attempt to use ladders when entering / exiting seats from ladders

Multiplayer chat will no longer grab focus when typing in search bar for parts

When Nautikins drop items they will now appear at thier feet if they are currently on a ladder

Jet will no longer calculate airflow audio while spawning

Improved platform behavior when jumping

GForce damage now requires several frames of excessive gforce strain

Improved accuracy of placing ropes at high speeds

Nautikins can no longer have ropes attached when seated

Ropes can no longer be placed right next to each other on both ends

Nautikins will no longer attempt to exit seats inside of another Nautikin

Nautikins will now stop belly sliding when they enter seats

Various objects in Portus now register as metal when hit with projectiles

Material thickness will now turn red when invalid

Material thickness will now enforce invalid values after the mouse leaves the input

Activity rows can now be deselected to hide objective indicators

Nautkins will be less likely to take damage when climbing ladders at high speeds

Various audio will now pause when game is paused in singleplayer

Stern and bow thrusters will no longer mirror propellers when part is mirrored

Slow projectiles will no longer damage Nautikins

Reduced floating origin tolerance to avoid jitter

Can no longer slide when canceling rope placement on vessels

Vessels can no longer take water damage right after launching

Swimming immediately after getting out of an upsidedown vessel will no longer start you upsidedown

Aircraft are slightly more fuel efficient

Notes

Due to changes in the way damage is saved, any damaged vessels will load as repaired until saved again with new damage. This may result in things like sunken ships suddenly becoming repaired and rapidly rising out of the sea, vessels like that it may be best to cleanup and redeploy.

Now that parts can be repaired separately, they need to be repaired directly instead of just anywhere to repair everything. However because parts can be physically unreachable and damaged, repairing anywhere will still repair everything, just at a much slower rate.

Sandbox mode is now the default option when creating the game in order to encourage learning the mechanics before attempting campaign which can be challenging without knowing how to play. It is also important to view the campaign guide / basic gameplay guides.

Sailboats now move much slower with low levels of wind to better simulate reality. Generally speaking sailboats can go really fast with higher amounts of wind, but should start to become uncontrollable (depending on the size of the vessel) with wind speeds in excess of 30 knots or so and result in capsizing or destruction if the sail is not stowed.

Aircraft engines will now prevent down shifting when other lower geared engines have a higher throttle setting. This is helpful for things like helicopters which may have a rear rotor that is not geared liked the main rotor which means that as the engine slows down it may provide less thrust then you would expect/want if you were just at max throttle due to the different gearing. The result of this will be better control/yaw control when landing and throttling down aircrafts using engines that have different gearing for throttle. Previously this may have resulted in a lack of yaw control due to the rear rotor throttling down faster than the main rotor.

1 hour of oxygen real world should get you around 1 min of oxygen in game