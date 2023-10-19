Version 0.8.123 Milestone Update!

Summary
This build marks a big milestone for the completion of the game, the version is now 0.8 where 1.0 marks the completion of early access. Following the original plan laid out for early access this build will also marks the first price increase given the enormous amount of content now in the game and the progression towards 1.0. One of the big things in this build is the addition of destruction mechanics, which means all vessels can now be destroyed! Naturally this requires 4 new weapon parts. The game now has 12 islands and over 100 parts. There are various other changes included in 0.8, you can see the most recent below and a complete list of changes from version 0.7 here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830
Highlights
Bonus Multiplayer Footage
Changes
- Added overall damage UI
- Added dynamic fire sounds
- Added vessel fire
- Added vessel smoke
- Added vessel explosions
- Added underwater explosions
- Added underwater damage vfx (subtle bubbles)
- Added save states for destruction
- Added progressive depth fade to underwater rain audio
- Added Fire extinguisher item
- Added welcome message to main menu
- Added water impact VFX
- Added dryfire SFX
- Added DeckGun part
- Added FixedGun part
- Added DeckCannon part
- Added FixedCannon part
- Added FixedHarpoonLauncher part
- Added more nonsense messages
- Added new island Alta
- Added shoreline audio to Desertum
- Added destruction particles performance setting
- Added down shift gearing mechanism to aircraft engines
- Added better support for attaching ropes to yourself
- Added highlights for Nautikin headwear
- Added some extra checks to hide tooltips
- Added timestamps to logs for debugging purposes
- Added custom logger to remove Unity garbage log statements
- Fixed bug with water simulation cleanup
- Fixed bug with deformer cleanup
- Fixed bug in mesh optimization cleanup
- Fixed some audio bugs
- Fixed some audio popping when underwater
- Fixed bug with observers
- Fixed a bug with structure mass / physics
- Fixed some ocean audio popping
- Fixed bug with item stow when enter seats
- Fixed bug with item equip post processing
- Fixed some problems with sailboat sail
- Fixed desert wetness
- Fixed wetness for underwater island
- Fixed a bug that prevented tooltips from displaying when paused in single player
- Fixed server tab vessel cleanup bug related to cranes
- Fixed a bug where activating a build area could sometimes place the structure in the wrong location
- Fixed an audio bug where rain music would not play with very light rain
- Fixed a bug where next audio track would not play when paused in single player
- Fixed some audios issues with audio loops playing while paused
- Fixed a physics bug related to securing boats to docks with ropes in multiplayer
- Fixed a physics bug related to securing containers to boats in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug that could duplicate ropes
- Fixed an audio bug related to ropes
- Fixed a default material on boat crane part
- Fixed UV bug with parts when cloning multiple mirrors
- Fixed bug where Nautkins can go into a broken zombie state when using a medkit during a fatality
- Fixed some controls that were not disabled when map was opened
- Fixed highlighting pilot nautikins
- Fixed janky movement with a rope in hand
- Fixed issue with fog while in drydock
- Fixed a bug that momentarily activated yaw controls while embarking a vessel
- Fixed a bug that killed Nautikins instantly when touching drivers in some cases
- Fixed shaky movement of objective indicators when on moving vessels
- Fixed bug with objective indicators not showing on saved activities
- Fixed bug with saved delivery areas not appearing
- Fixed a bug that allowed recovery bouy to be deployed on land
- Fixed a bug that could prevent loading if harpoon was stuck to an object that could not be loaded
- Fixed some null references during application teardown
- Fixed some network logic related to controlling vessels
- Fixed config issue with seats
- Fixed bug with clients take equipped items from dead Nautikins in multiplayer
- Changed the way vessel bounds are calculated
- Changed crane glass material
- Changed various part configs to accomidate destruction
- Changed the way that vessel are refunded for destruction
- Changed weapon fire audio
- Changed some default controls for weapons
- Changed conflicting default controls for Airships on controllers
- Changed the way Nautikins handle exiting a seat
- Changed position of vessel mode to make it more clear its unrelated to throttle
- Changed the way Turris loads from the perspective of an aircraft
- Changed the way harpoons load
- Changed the way that projectiles sync in multiplayer
- Changed the way oxygen is calculated for oxygen tanks
- Changed some settings for unlock parts
- Updated controls UI
- Updated shell icon in activities UI
- Updated an easter egg
- Updated colliders for harpoon launcher
- Parts can now be damaged individually
- Vessel damage refactoring
- Buoyant part simulation will now work with moving parts
- Vessel damage is now cumulative for all parts that can be damaged
- Hull integrity UI is now Vessel integrity
- Vessel damage will now respond differently to crashing vs projectiles
- Adjusted underwater water sounds with high winds
- Adjusted underwater rain sounds
- Removed some unused detail from boat crane
- Improvements to glass in fog
- Engines now check water states when turned off
- General refactoring to accomidate destruction features
- Boat engines are now affected by damage
- Aircraft can now fly properly as long as there is no hull damage (damage to wings / aero)
- Patched streaking issue with ocean shader
- Dynamic audio can no longer play before the map has loaded
- Portus now sells medkits
- Fire extinguisers are now sold at various islands
- Sandbox mode is now the default option when creating a new game
- Harpoon launcher refactoring
- Harpoon launcher item can now damage vessels
- Deck weapons (e.g. Harpoon launcher) can now be aimed/fired with mouse
- Default deck weapon fire button is now left click instead of space to allow fixed aircraft weapons
- Shutting off aircraft engines is now more reliable
- Harpoon launcher part will no longer mirror in build mode (it is not mirrored when deployed)
- Nautikins can now catch on fire
- Vessel deploy positions from build mode are now more precise
- Increased mesh optimization limits
- Sail speeds are now more realistic
- Repair status is now locked to the center of the screen when in first person
- Compass camera heading will now hide when near vessel heading
- Ropes now better support being attached to moving objects
- Nautikins can now be pulled by vessels
- Cursor is now locked when interaction mode is off to prevent accidentally clicking UI elements
- Cursor is now reset to the center of the screen when interaction mode is activated
- Nautikins will no longer attempt to use ladders when entering / exiting seats from ladders
- Multiplayer chat will no longer grab focus when typing in search bar for parts
- When Nautikins drop items they will now appear at thier feet if they are currently on a ladder
- Jet will no longer calculate airflow audio while spawning
- Improved platform behavior when jumping
- GForce damage now requires several frames of excessive gforce strain
- Improved accuracy of placing ropes at high speeds
- Nautikins can no longer have ropes attached when seated
- Ropes can no longer be placed right next to each other on both ends
- Nautikins will no longer attempt to exit seats inside of another Nautikin
- Nautikins will now stop belly sliding when they enter seats
- Various objects in Portus now register as metal when hit with projectiles
- Material thickness will now turn red when invalid
- Material thickness will now enforce invalid values after the mouse leaves the input
- Activity rows can now be deselected to hide objective indicators
- Nautkins will be less likely to take damage when climbing ladders at high speeds
- Various audio will now pause when game is paused in singleplayer
- Stern and bow thrusters will no longer mirror propellers when part is mirrored
- Slow projectiles will no longer damage Nautikins
- Reduced floating origin tolerance to avoid jitter
- Can no longer slide when canceling rope placement on vessels
- Vessels can no longer take water damage right after launching
- Swimming immediately after getting out of an upsidedown vessel will no longer start you upsidedown
- Aircraft are slightly more fuel efficient
Notes
Due to changes in the way damage is saved, any damaged vessels will load as repaired until saved again with new damage. This may result in things like sunken ships suddenly becoming repaired and rapidly rising out of the sea, vessels like that it may be best to cleanup and redeploy.
Now that parts can be repaired separately, they need to be repaired directly instead of just anywhere to repair everything. However because parts can be physically unreachable and damaged, repairing anywhere will still repair everything, just at a much slower rate.
Sandbox mode is now the default option when creating the game in order to encourage learning the mechanics before attempting campaign which can be challenging without knowing how to play. It is also important to view the campaign guide / basic gameplay guides.
Sailboats now move much slower with low levels of wind to better simulate reality. Generally speaking sailboats can go really fast with higher amounts of wind, but should start to become uncontrollable (depending on the size of the vessel) with wind speeds in excess of 30 knots or so and result in capsizing or destruction if the sail is not stowed.
Aircraft engines will now prevent down shifting when other lower geared engines have a higher throttle setting. This is helpful for things like helicopters which may have a rear rotor that is not geared liked the main rotor which means that as the engine slows down it may provide less thrust then you would expect/want if you were just at max throttle due to the different gearing. The result of this will be better control/yaw control when landing and throttling down aircrafts using engines that have different gearing for throttle. Previously this may have resulted in a lack of yaw control due to the rear rotor throttling down faster than the main rotor.
1 hour of oxygen real world should get you around 1 min of oxygen in game
Changed files in this update