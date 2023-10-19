 Skip to content

Last Epoch update for 19 October 2023

Beta 0.9.2h Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12486686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Travelers,

We’re releasing a quick hotfix to address a few issues with Towns instances. This hotfix aims to resolve issues with Town servers ‘zombifying’ preventing new players from joining the Town instance. The most common incarnation of this issue was preventing players from being able to log in with characters to the End of Time within a given region.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where Town servers would sometimes “zombify” preventing players from accessing the Town

Changed files in this update

