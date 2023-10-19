Beta 0.9.2h Patch Notes

Hello Travelers,
We’re releasing a quick hotfix to address a few issues with Towns instances. This hotfix aims to resolve issues with Town servers ‘zombifying’ preventing new players from joining the Town instance. The most common incarnation of this issue was preventing players from being able to log in with characters to the End of Time within a given region.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where Town servers would sometimes “zombify” preventing players from accessing the Town
Changed files in this update