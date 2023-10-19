Update Notes 0.1.2.0

Hello everyone!

For just over a month now, Sunrise's Order has been available in early access. We want to express our deep gratitude for your support.

Today we are releasing a major update primarily focused on the skill trees.

After an in-depth analysis, we decided to rebalance the skill trees so that each invested point has a significant impact on your progression. Previously, the entire skill tree required an investment of 210 points. With this update, only 88 points are needed, distributed across 5 trees instead of 6.

Some talents, less relevant for the game's progression, have been removed, but rest assured, new skills that we believe you'll enjoy have replaced them.

We look forward to seeing how you will take advantage of these new changes. Thank you again for playing Sunrise's Order.

Added

Addition of a skill allowing to obtain a new storage chest.

Addition of a skill that unlocks an additional production queue in factories.

Modifications and improvements

Several modifications have been made to the skill trees to facilitate the game's progression.

The skill tree titled "Paysagist" has been removed.

The display of skill trees has been modified.

Free delivery now takes 5 days to be completed instead of 7.

Teleporters have a name representing them rather than using the parcel name.

Improved collision for the sales box.

Changed the fuel required for the sewing workshop.

The feeder for large animals now displays a half-full image.

Animal bubbles are now located closer to their bodies.

Images of cotton seeds have been centered.

Updated some achievement images.

Bug fixes

When we built a factory and didn't craft anything on the same day, the game would crash the following night.

The animal production bonus now correctly applies to eggs.

The diamond is now correctly displayed in the museum.

Correction of an action button that conflicted when canceling and adding an item in the workshop screen.

Correction of overlapping texts when searching for new contracts.

Correction of the iron axe image.

Correction of the artichoke seed image.

Other minor fixes.

