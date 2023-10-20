- Adjusted MF_loadsprite() so that it can apply to more objects, such as background particles
- Added MF_loadframe( fixed, filename, animation bank, sprite in levelpack folder y/n, frame (0-indexed) ) for replacing individual frames on object animations
- Added MF_editor_enable( editor status (bool) ); I remembered that the editor must be enabled to access text input dialogue, so with this function you can quickly enable-then-disable the editor code group if you want to input text during gameplay in a mod
Baba Is You update for 20 October 2023
Version 478f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
