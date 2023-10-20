 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Baba Is You update for 20 October 2023

Version 478f

Share · View all patches · Build 12486530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted MF_loadsprite() so that it can apply to more objects, such as background particles
  • Added MF_loadframe( fixed, filename, animation bank, sprite in levelpack folder y/n, frame (0-indexed) ) for replacing individual frames on object animations
  • Added MF_editor_enable( editor status (bool) ); I remembered that the editor must be enabled to access text input dialogue, so with this function you can quickly enable-then-disable the editor code group if you want to input text during gameplay in a mod

Changed files in this update

Baba Is You Content Depot 736261
  • Loading history…
Baba Is You OSX Depot 736262
  • Loading history…
Baba Is You Linux Depot 736263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link