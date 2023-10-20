 Skip to content

Outpath update for 20 October 2023

Outpath v1.0.6

Outpath update for 20 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Change Log:

  • A system has been added to prevent Save Files from the full game from being used in the Demo. Avoiding losing all progress.
    NOTE: It is also NOT possible to transfer the FULL VERSION Save File to the prologue (First Journey). I couldn't update that version, sorry.
  • Buffed quantity of luslite drops and luslite deposit's health.
  • Fixed minor bugs.
  • Fixed some translation words.
  • Honey creation speed has been increased.

Next thing I will fix are the achievements and a few more bugs!

Much love for everyone supporting me! ːluvː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/

Have a nice day/night! ːwinter2019happyyulː
David

