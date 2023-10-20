Outpath v1.0.6

Hello everyone!
Change Log:
- A system has been added to prevent Save Files from the full game from being used in the Demo. Avoiding losing all progress.
NOTE: It is also NOT possible to transfer the FULL VERSION Save File to the prologue (First Journey). I couldn't update that version, sorry.
- Buffed quantity of luslite drops and luslite deposit's health.
- Fixed minor bugs.
- Fixed some translation words.
- Honey creation speed has been increased.
Next thing I will fix are the achievements and a few more bugs!
Much love for everyone supporting me! ːluvː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/
Have a nice day/night! ːwinter2019happyyulː
David
