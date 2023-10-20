Outpath v1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12486469 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 02:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Change Log:

A system has been added to prevent Save Files from the full game from being used in the Demo. Avoiding losing all progress.

NOTE: It is also NOT possible to transfer the FULL VERSION Save File to the prologue (First Journey). I couldn't update that version, sorry.

Buffed quantity of luslite drops and luslite deposit's health.

Fixed minor bugs.

Fixed some translation words.

Honey creation speed has been increased.

Next thing I will fix are the achievements and a few more bugs!

Much love for everyone supporting me! ːluvː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/

Have a nice day/night! ːwinter2019happyyulː

David